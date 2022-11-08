Two arrests follow pursuit in Mills, Pottawattamie counties

Two Omaha men were arrested on multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit Monday night.

Mills County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration in the area of Highway 34 and 284th Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to information from the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle refused to stop and fled westbound on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to the office.

A Glenwood Police Department officer deployed stop sticks at the Glenwood exit, which deflated one of the vehicle's front tires. The vehicle continued west to Interstate 29, where it went north.

With one tire deflated, the vehicle continued at speeds in excess of 100 mph to Exit 42, continuing east on Bunge Avenue then north on Wabash Avenue.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle attempted to take numerous vehicles head on in an attempt to stop deputies from pursuing, police said.

Council Bluffs police and Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputies deployed additional stop sticks just south of Highway 92, which resulted in two more tires delating.

A Mills County sheriff's deputy then performed a PIT maneuver — short for precision immobilization technique, a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop — to end the pursuit at Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.

Both the driver and passenger ran from the car after it was disabled. The passenger was caught after a short foot pursuit and a Mills County K9 was deployed to track the driver. With the help of Omaha Police Department's Able 1 helicopter and the K9, the driver was located in a creek and taken into custody.

Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue was called to check the driver for possible hypothermia, but he refused rescue.

During a search of the vehicle, police reported located a firearm that was reported stolen out of Pottawattamie County, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, use of dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations, according to police.

The passenger was charged with possession of methamphetamine, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.