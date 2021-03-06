 Skip to main content
Two-car crash sends one person to the hospital
At least one person suffered serious injuries in a crash on Veterans Memorial Highway Friday evening, Council Bluffs Police said.

According to release from the police department, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 6:29 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway. A 2001 Ford Ranger was westbound on the highway. At the same time, a 2005 Chrysler Sebring was eastbound on the highway, making a left turn to go north on South 24th Street.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Chrysler turned in front of the Ford, causing the crash, the release stated.

A passenger in the Chrysler suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said. The passenger’s and drivers’ names are not being released pending investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit.

