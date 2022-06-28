Two former Council Bluffs mayors, difference-makers lost in past 30 days

Two former Council Bluffs mayors and difference-makers have been lost during the past 30 days.

Maynard Telpner, who served as mayor in the early 1960s, and Walt Pyper, who was mayor in the early 1980s, have died.

Telpner, 94, of Ashland, Oregon died Thursday of congestive heart failure, according to his obituary on the Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home website. Graveside services were held Saturday at Scenic Hills Memorial Park in Ashland.

“He was a people person,” said his daughter, Sari Telpner. “Fifty people showed up on a 104-degree day at the funeral.”

Telpner practiced law in Council Bluffs for 50 years and founded what is now Telpner Peterson Law Firm.

He was born on March 23, 1928 in Omaha. He grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II and attended Creighton University on the G.I. Bill. He started his legal career practicing solo.

He married Sally Priesman on June 5, 1951, and the couple raised their three daughters in Council Bluffs. He served as mayor in the early 1960s when the mayor was a City Council member chosen to serve in that position.

Telpner later expanded his law firm by adding partners. Chuck Smith was a partner with him from 1976 until Telpner retired in 2002, he said.

“He was both a friend and a mentor, and he always did things the right way,” Smith said. “He was just a wonderful man, and he was a respected attorney and a fierce advocate for his clients — but also a gentleman. He had the ability to disagree with people without being disagreeable.”

Said Smith, “He was just a delightful man and had a tremendous sense of humor.”

“My dad was known to everyone as very unique and incredibly funny,” Sari said. “His wit and his one-liners were epic.”

Telpner served on the Boards of Trustees at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital and the Christian Home Association, as well as on The Eagle Scouts Board of Review. He was active in the Council Bluffs B’nai B’rith chapter and the Rotary Club. He served two terms on the Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors.

He was nominated for the Iowa Supreme Court but was not chosen to serve, Sari said.

“He was so highly respected,” she said. “My dad had such a reputation for integrity and honesty.”

Telpner was honored with the Heritage Award for Business in 1999. He retired from practicing law in 2002, and he and Sally moved to the Ashland/Medford, Oregon area, then to Bozeman, Montana and then back to Ashland. He and Sally became part of the Ashland/Medford community and made many new friendships. He volunteered at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

He also kept in touch with associates back in Council Bluffs. Smith said he had just visited with him a couple weeks ago.

Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Sylvia Telpner; his brother, Gene “Kewpie” Telpner; his sister, Audrey Shapiro; and his brother, Zeph “Boonjug” Telpner.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughters Heidi Barr (Irwin), Sari Telpner and Marci Rosenthal (David); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He leaves behind many friends in Oregon and the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Pyper, age 85, passed away May 31 in Council Bluffs.

He was born July 26, 1936, in Omaha but will be remembered for his love of Council Bluffs.

Pyper ran for City Council in 1977 and was elected from a slate of 18 candidates. He served two terms on the Council and two years as mayor. He joined the Iowa League of Cities and was later elected president, according to former Council Bluffs Mayor Tom Hanafan. In the 1990s, he convinced the group to have its annual convention in Council Bluffs. It was the first time it had been held here for 100 years.

“He was very well respected across the state,” Hanafan said.

Pyper served as manager of Bluffs Run when it was owned by Iowa West and casino gambling hadn’t been approved yet, he said.

One of Pyper’s big accomplishments was bringing together the City, library foundation and Iowa West Foundation to raise money for construction of the new Council Bluffs Public Library, Hanafan said. He was president of the library foundation during a key period.

“When the new library got built, Walt was on the library foundation board and helped the foundation put that together,” he said. “The City had tried two or three times to pass a bond on the library (and it had failed). Walt was heavily invested in that.”

Pyper was involved in promoting history and the arts in the community and served on the Historic General Dodge House Board of Trustees, including as chairman. The National Historic Landmark was a longtime interest of his: He had written his thesis on the Dodge House at Princeton University. He once called the Dodge House the “Symbol of Council Bluffs.”

Pyper was involved in the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and served as president of the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs. He was also involved in the Nebraska AIDS Project, Humanities Iowa and the State Historical Society of Iowa. He was honored with the Heritage Award for Arts and Humanities in 2011.

He was preceded in death by parents Walter W. and Frances (Brown) Pyper; and nephew Dan Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sister Grace (John) Smith; and brothers Jerry and Tom (Sue) Pyper.

