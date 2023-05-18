Two garages and two vehicles were heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to a home near Lake Manawa, where a garage attached to a house was on fire. The house was occupied, but no one was injured, according to Fire Investigator Dan Roberts.

“Everybody was able to get out safely,” he said.

The garage sustained heavy damage, Roberts said. One vehicle inside was a total loss, and another was badly damaged. The house received smoke damage.

The Portland Street home is owned by Cindy and Larry Lea. Cindy Lea was outside her house Wednesday afternoon chatting with a neighbor. She had brought large plastic bags of clothing out to get washed later in the day. She said soot and smoke damage can be seen throughout the entire house.

The fire spread to a detached garage on a neighboring property in Sioux Street, Roberts said. That garage was a total loss, he said.

Crews were at the scene for a couple hours, Roberts said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.