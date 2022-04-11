Two injured in rollover crash in Council Buffs

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department said the crash occurred around 10:11 a.m. in the 4100 block of Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs. An investigation found that a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was eastbound on the highway when it veered off the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a light pole and rolled multiple times down the embankment before coming to rest.
Police said both adult occupants were ejected from the vehicle. They were transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Police have no released their names yet.
An investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit continues. Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call 712-328-4948.