Two injured in West Broadway crash

Two were injured in a vehicle crash on West Broadway in Council Bluffs Friday morning.

Council Bluffs Police said that just before 9:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a wreck at 2700 W. Broadway, where they determined a Yukon Denali traveling westbound on West Broadway collided with a Suzuki SUV traveling northbound on 27th Street.

The Denali pushed the Suzuki up against a light pole and then struck the Grease Monkey business at 2700 West Broadway, police said. The Council Bluffs Fire Department transported the passenger and driver from the Suzuki to Nebraska Medicine Hospital with possible life-threatening and minor injuries, respectively.

No one in the Denali or nearby businesses were injured, police said.

An investigation into the crash continues and anyone with questions or information about the accident is asked to call the Traffic Unit at (712) 328-4948.

