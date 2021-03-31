 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people escape house fire
0 comments
breaking top story

Two people escape house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Council Bluffs fire truck
Omaha World-Herald/Chris Machian

Two people were able to escape a hour fire without injury in the west end of Council Bluffs this morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs Fire Department crews were called to 3237 Ave. F at 11:40 a.m. for a reported house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found the enclosed porch on the backside of the house fully involved with the fire spreading to a detached garage.

Two occupants in the house were able to escape safely and no other injuries were reported, the Council Bluffs Fire Department reported. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UConn's Bueckers is AP women's player of the year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert