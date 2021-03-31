Two people escape house fire

Two people were able to escape a hour fire without injury in the west end of Council Bluffs this morning.
Council Bluffs Fire Department crews were called to 3237 Ave. F at 11:40 a.m. for a reported house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found the enclosed porch on the backside of the house fully involved with the fire spreading to a detached garage.
Two occupants in the house were able to escape safely and no other injuries were reported, the Council Bluffs Fire Department reported. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 40 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Courtney Brummer-Clark
