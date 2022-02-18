Two rural Pottawattamie County residents appointed to Iowa West board

Two new members have joined the Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors.

The organization announced Travis Castle of Treynor and Joanie Poore of Underwood will fulfill two board positions reserved for rural representatives of southwest Iowa. Their terms are for three years.

“We are pleased to welcome to the board two community-minded individuals with unique perspectives who will represent the many smaller cities in our geographic service area,” Matt Gronstal, Iowa West Foundation Board chair, said in a release. “Their experience and expertise ranges from the financial industry to housing/homelessness and will be extremely valuable going forward as we implement our strategic plan.”

Castle is owner of Castle & Associates of American Family Insurance who’s heavily involved in his community, the foundation said.

“As a life-long citizen of rural Iowa communities, I have developed a passion and understand the importance of providing leadership and development in these regions,” Castle said in the release. “I look forward to carrying on the rich tradition of impact that the Iowa West Foundation has had on our region. It will be exciting to see how southwest Iowa families and communities continue to prosper in the years to come.”

Poore is the CEO of Omaha Housing Authority with several years of experience on the Iowa West Healthy Families Advisory Committee, according to the release.

“As a life-long resident of southwest Iowa, I believe the impact the Iowa West Racing Association and the Iowa West Foundation have on our community is inspiring,” Poore said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve on the board and be a part of that impact.”

The Iowa West Foundation and the Iowa West Racing Association boards also elected officers for 2022.

Gronstal of Council Bluffs, IWF Chair

Tara Slevin of Council Bluffs, IWF vice-chair

Tammy Pavich of Council Bluffs, IWF secretary-treasurer

Amy Crawford of Council Bluffs, IWRA president

Kate Cutler of Council Bluffs, IWRA vice-president

Cindy Hume of Council Bluffs, IWRA secretary-treasurer

“Our board members have the significant responsibility of being good stewards of the foundation’s assets and ensuring that our investments have a lasting impact,” Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said in the release. “We appreciate all of our volunteer board members who serve as great contributors to helping communities achieve their dreams.”

Nominations for board members are received from the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Council Bluffs City Council, the Council Bluffs Community School District, and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.