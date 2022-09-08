Two southwest Iowa projects awarded grants by Dept. of Cultural Affairs

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs have announced more than $2.3 million in grants that have been awarded to 191 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts, culture, history, humanities, film and media in 69 communities, according to a press release from the department.

The grants are designed to support creative placemaking, a strategy that centers arts and culture in community and economic development. The funding supports Iowa’s creative workforce, revitalizes historic districts, launches public art projects, advances film stories “from script to screen” — and more.

“Across the state, Iowa’s cultural and community leaders are full of big ideas to transform spaces and places through the arts, historic preservation, and film and media projects,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in the press release. “Creative Iowans are working every day to make their cities and towns more culturally vibrant places that attract residents and visitors alike.”

Cultural attractions — including museums, performing arts venues, science centers, gardens, film and music festivals — draw in visitors and engage their communities through arts and culture. The new grants support cultural destinations that collectively offer more than six million days of engagement every year.

The grants are administered by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs’ divisions: the Iowa Arts Council; interim Iowa Humanities Council; State Historical Society of Iowa and State Historic Preservation Office of Iowa; and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production.

Funding is made possible through annual appropriations from the Iowa Legislature and through state-federal partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional funding comes from the nonprofit State Historical Society of Iowa Inc., and through the state’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Act, which the legislature enacted to provide funds to preserve, conserve, interpret, enhance and educate the public about Iowa’s historical resources.

The department also supports 60 of Iowa’s leading arts and cultural organizations as Cultural Leadership Partners, which maintain high standards, attract tourists, generate economic activity and sustain high-quality jobs.

Two of the grants will support projects that directly or indirectly involve southwest Iowa.

Produce Iowa, the state office of media production, awarded $120,000 through three Greenlight Grants for film and digital media productions that will be produced in Iowa.

Now in its fourth year, the program encourages Iowa filmmakers to build a more robust film and media industry in Iowa. The grants can be used to produce features, shorts, pilot episodes or proof-of-concept videos.

Chris Filippone of Iowa City received support for a feature-length documentary about the small railroad town of Pacific Junction in southwestern Iowa, where locals have chosen to rebuild their homes and community after a catastrophic flood in 2019, the press release stated. Addressing themes of rural decline and climate change, the documentary is an intimate portrait of a small town’s struggles, hopes and dreams — and a reflection on its past, present and future.

The State Historical Society of Iowa awarded $553,912 in 24 grants in 20 communities for research projects, as well as other initiatives supported by the Historical Resource Development Program.

The Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn received $25,000 to transform its visual storage space to better house its collection and create a seamless integration of 500 Danish ceramics.