U.S. Senate hopeful Hurst aims to break cycle of loss

He wants to use his background and experience in health care “to break that cycle of loss service so that we can then begin the cycle of growing.”

Hurst is one of five Democrats seeking state party’s nomination to face Grassley, who is seeking an eighth Senate term. The others are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids, farmer and former county supervisor Dave Muhlbauer of Manning, retired admiral Michael Franken of Sioux City, and veterans advocate Bob Krause of Burlington.

Hurst is optimistic Democrats — and all Iowans — will benefits from a robust primary contest focused on nominating a candidate who can attract and motivate voters rather than winning the backing of national party leaders.

The last three election cycles have shown Democrats how not to defeat Grassley, Hurst said. “Trying to make ourselves look more like Chuck Grassley, or whoever it was we were running against right, trying to make ourselves look palatable, that is not the way to win a race in Iowa,” he said.