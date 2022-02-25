Ukraine invasion: Local economic impact, how to help

The conflict in Ukraine could affect several aspects of our economy – especially here in the Midwest, according to Dr. Ernie Goss, professor of economics and finance at Creighton University.

Rising oil prices will affect everyone, but could have a big impact on agriculture, which is a “big user of oil,” he said.

In addition, supply chain issues could get worse.

“The potential of the disruption of trade could be a major impact on the Midwest,” especially considering how important exports are to agriculture, said Goss, Creighton’s Jack MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics.

The price of crude oil was up Thursday morning, but where it will land remains to be seen, according to Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist for The Auto Club Group, AAA Minnesota-Iowa.

“As the U.S. prices for crude oil went up $5 to $7 overnight (roughly 6%), we can expect to see a 10 to 15-cent increase at our pumps over the next few days,” she said. “Going forward, there is a lot of speculation about price increases and how they will fluctuate, but it will come down to the geopolitical atmosphere and how the sanctions and reactions to the conflict impact the supply in an already tight market.”

However, that doesn’t mean there will be an oil shortage in the United States, Mitts said.

“It is important to note that, while Russia is a major oil provider internationally, the U.S. imports less than 10% of our supply from them,” she said. “This means that, while we will see the cost change at the pumps, our supply shouldn’t be greatly impacted and there is no reason to rush out to the pumps and try to stock up on gasoline.”

On the plus side, the Federal Reserve is less likely to see the economy as overheating, Goss said.

“The Federal Reserve is probably not going to be as aggressive about raising interest rates,” he said.

The invasion, and the uncertainty that preceded it, has sent stocks plunging. Investors will be looking for a safe place to put their money and, given the conflict, may put more money into Treasury bills, Goss said.

However, everything will depend on the length and severity of the war, he said.

How to help

When searching for charities to give to, charitynavigator.org is a worthwhile tool.

Go to icrc.org/en/where-we-work/europe-central-asia/ukraine to donate to Red Cross efforts in the region.

Other charities helping the people of Ukraine include Project HOPE, UNICEF USA, Sunflower of Peace and Voices of Children.

