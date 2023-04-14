Women from three Neola churches have organized a special fundraising dinner for the people of Ukraine, featuring Ukrainian foods.

The Ukrainian dinner will be held at St. Patrick’s Hall, 310 Fourth St. in Neola, on Sunday, April 16, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Faith Community Bible Church women have researched and rehearsed the preparation of Ukrainian recipes for the dinner. The menu includes the following: borscht, Ukrainian braised pork with creamy mashed potatoes, pampushky (garlic rolls), varenyky (potato dumplings), beet and sauerkraut salad, olivye salad (Ukrainian potato salad), paska (Easter bread), rye bread, assorted cakes for dessert, coffee and water. In addition, authentic Ukrainian cakes will be offered for purchase at a silent auction.

Featured speaker will be Olesia Repichowskyj, formerly of Ukraine, now of Omaha. Ms. Repichowskyj has lived through the Soviet occupation of Ukraine, being born just a year after the Holodomor, or forced starvation by Stalin. After coming to America at age 15 and learning English on her own, she taught Native American children in South Dakota on the Rose Bud Reservation of the Lakoka and Dakota tribes. She will speak on Ukrainian history and culture.

There is no stated charge but planners are hoping people who attend will open their hearts and pocketbooks to give generously via free will offering. Monies collected will be sent to Ukraine though Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church of Omaha, which has an established relationship with trusted individuals on the ground, in hospitals and in orphanages in Ukraine. Financial support provides food and supplies that are constantly needing to be replaced in Ukraine.