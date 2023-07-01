Underwood is always a blast on Independence Day.

This year is no exception, maybe even better than in the past.

“We’re adding more carnival games,” said Jeremy Lafrentz, a member of the UMBA Board, an organizer of the event. “Last year there were 15 games and this year I’m upping it to 20. I always strive to do better than last year.”

There will also be 10 inflatables this year, two of which are for toddlers, he said. Wristbands for $10 will offer unlimited play on the inflatables, while the ones for toddlers are free.

A portion of the proceeds from the inflatable wristbands goes to the Underwood High School band.

Tickets for the carnival games are $1 per game or $20 for 25 games. A portion of those proceeds goes to the Underwood High School cheerleaders.

There is also a new event this year, according to LaFrentz. It’s a Co-ed Kickball Tournament that starts at 2 p.m. at the Underwood Elementary School baseball field. Price per team is $50 for 16-year-olds and under, and $100 for teams 17 and older. To register, call 402-676-1356.

The fun starts at 7 a.m., with registration for the 10th annual Runderwood 5K walk/run that starts at 7:30 a.m.

Between 7 and 10 a.m., a Bloody Mary recovery tent for Runderwood participants and the public will be set up in the beer garden pavilion. A pancake breakfast will also be held at during that time.

Registration for the parade begins at 8 a.m. is by the school buses on First Street (old high school). The parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

Crowds of up to 1,500, even more, usually come to watch this event, LaFrentz said.

This year’s theme is: Underwood Iowa Fourth of July, Uniting the Community in Celebration for Generations.

After the parade, food will be served inside the UMBA Hall, as well as bingo, and a silent auction. All these activities continue until 3 p.m. Carnival games that begin after the parade will also run through 3 p.m.

The beer garden opens at 11 a.m., with a bean bag tournament starting at 1 p.m. To register for this tournament, call 515-288-0951.

Both the carnival games and beer garden will run along Third Street, near the UMBA Hall.

Due to rising costs, the evening fireworks show, long sponsored as part of this event, will not be held this year, Lafrentz said. Instead, he urged all to enjoy the many fireworks local residents shoot off throughout town.