As City Administrator Cindy Sorlien recently said, Underwood is a community growing at the right pace.

“I like living here. It feels like home because it is,” she said.

Located about 10 miles north of Council Bluffs, this community that begins with the letter U seems to enjoy using that letter in describing itself. On a sign outside City Hall is a slogan: United and Unique. There’s even a business in town shaped like a U.

It’s the Nesting Grounds, a quaint little coffee shop serving lattes, espresso drinks, hot tea, iced drinks, plus cookies, muffins, cupcakes and more.

“We have a lot of support from teachers, the schools, the community,” said co-owner Kimberly Schneckloth.

Speaking of schools, the community displays its pride by picturing an eagle, the school’s mascot, on its new blue street signs.

“It creates more sense of community pride,” Sorlien said.

Underwood is known around these parts for its Fourth of July celebration that attracts well over a thousand people.

It should be no different for this year’s event next Tuesday.

“We love the Fourth of July,” Sorlien said. “It brings generations together.”

There are a lot of things currently going on, or planned, in Underwood.

This includes a housing development called Fieldcrest, located on the northwest part of town. It’s already in its fourth phase.

“Approximately 14 homes are going in and there are two more phases,” Sorlien said. “Approximately 50 homes are already done. There’s a demand.”

Plans are being made to improve the community’s wastewater treatment system and the community recently received a $125,000 forgivable loan from the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors for the first phase of a walking and biking trail from North to Fourth streets.

This money could help Underwood secure other funds in the future for expanding that trail, Sorlien said.

The civic group, Friends of Underwood, is working on a mural project for the exterior wall on the fire station. As shown in a local newsletter, the mural would feature the community’s name in large letters with various drawings within each letter, plus a drawing of a bald eagle near an American flag.

During the summer, the Friends group sponsors a Monday Market at the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave., with activities both inside and out. On July 10, this event will feature a car show from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Other market events that encourage community involvement include Support Local Businesses on Aug 7, School Appreciation Night on Aug. 21 and Salute to Veterans on Sept. 11.

Another way that Underwood, with a population of 957, is creating community involvement is a photography contest.

This is the second year of the contest, sponsored by the Underwood City Council and JDW Midwest, a building inspection firm. The contest is open to all who have an Underwood address or go to Underwood Community Schools. Judges are looking for unique color photographs that represent the beauty and wonder of life in Underwood. The contest is divided into three age groups with an Aug. 7 deadline.

One of the newest businesses in town is Nesting Grounds, located at 131 Third St., owned by Kimberly Schneckloth and Jodi Bose.

Before moving with her family to Underwood in 2020 from Colorado, Schneckloth recalled telling her husband, “I’m going to open up a coffee shop.” They purchased property where a vacant house stood, demolished it, then built their shop that opened last October.

“It is a small town, family, community-oriented business,” Schneckloth said.

As the name suggests, it has a bird theme that Bose came up with, Schneckloth said. Included on the menu are Red Robin scrambles and hatchling drinks like chocolate milk, hot chocolate and caramel apple spice.

Pecking options include cookies, muffins, cupcakes and more. The shop also offers hot lattes, hot and iced tea and iced drinks.

The U-shaped building offers take-out and drive-thru service, plus outdoor seating.

Kelle Erwin, local business woman, is quite impressed with Schneckloth.

“She is customer-oriented, and Jodi is the same way,” Erwin said.

“Underwood is a great city,” Sorlien said. “We love it.”