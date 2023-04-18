Perhaps the turnout — or lack of one — could be blamed on the dark and stormy weather, but a few souls braved the rain and wind to visit the Union Pacific Railroad Museum Saturday afternoon to see what was on offer.

STEAM — the acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — was on display.

Jim Clements, executive director of the Made New Makerspace of Omaha, was on hand to help children and other interested parties make simple electrical circuits that worked on the principle of the old telegraph circuits. Several young people could be seen throughout the museum with their flashing lights, obviously successful with their efforts.

There was a table in another room of the museum that was set up for small bridge building, and a button set-up near the table was a big favorite for some children and adults. It was a simulation of blowing up a hill with dynamite, how the railroad workers in the past leveled mountains to make it flat and easier to lay rail for trains to travel. The racket of the “explosions” was heard everywhere.

A man who should know was Henry Nipper, a 10-year-volunteer at the museum.

“The museum is trying to do innovated things to get kids into the building and in front of the exhibits,” Nipper said. “The pandemic slowed things down, but it’s picking up again.”

The Bolton family was out doing the museum tour of the cities Saturday.

“We stopped at the Durham in Omaha, came over here for the STEAM event and will stop at the Kiewit’s luminary show on our way back home,” Melissa Bolton said. She was accompanied by her two daughters.