The Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, will celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and Valentine’s Day with a special family fun day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday in February in Iowa, celebrates the birth of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12, 1809 in Hodgenville, Kentucky and George Washington’s birth on Feb. 22, 1732 in Westmoreland County, Virginia.

“We’re showing Lincoln some love,” said Patricia LaBounty, curator of the museum. “Lincoln had such a special history with Council Bluffs and the railroad. We’re unique among communities in the country in that respect, so we’ve got a lot to celebrate.”

Lincoln founded the Union Pacific Railroad when he signed the Pacific Railway Act on July 1, 1862 and launched development of the Transcontinental Railroad. He designated Council Bluffs as the eastern terminus of the Transcontinental Railroad and engaged Gen. Grenville Dodge of Council Bluffs to map out the railroad’s route to the West Coast.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum houses the Lincoln Collection, which features artifacts from Lincoln’s railcar and funeral.

Visitors are invited to make Valentine’s Day-themed crafts they can take home to celebrate the holiday just three days later.

Guests can challenge themselves with a self-guided Lincoln trivia scavenger hunt that will likely expand their knowledge about Lincoln, regardless of their age. Instructions for the hunt — which is all indoors — and prizes will be available at the front desk on the lower level.

All activities are free of charge, and everyone is welcome.

Also on Feb. 11, the museum will launch a new History Express Tour that will be offered from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Saturday. The guided tour, which begins in front of the business car on the first floor, offers an overview of more than 150 years of railroad history. The tour is free, and registration is not required.

“This is just another way to experience the information we have in the building,” LaBounty said. “It includes the entire museum — both floors, all three galleries.”

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will hold a community listening session on Feb. 25 to gather public input ahead of its strategic planning process, she said.

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.