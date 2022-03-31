Union Pacific picks College Possible as charity partner again for 2022

Union Pacific Ties has announced College Possible Omaha as its 2022 charity partner.

The Union Pacific employee resource group partnered with College Possible last year, and after a successful year, the two continued the partnership, a press release from College Possible stated.

The mission of UP Ties is to connect, develop and empower young professionals at UP through collaborative, social and community-minded opportunities. The group actively engages members to achieve five main initiatives: advocate, build, connect, develop and engage.

Throughout 2021, the group partnered with College Possible to meet those initiatives and raise $27,708 for College Possible through a variety of events, including:

Annual Golf Tournament: UP Ties raised a record of more than $25,500 to benefit College Possible

March Madness: UP Ties hosted a virtual March Madness basketball tournament bracket and donated proceeds to College Possible

Panel and Resume Review: UP Ties worked with College Possible to assist with job searches and resume review for AmeriCorps members

Kickball Tournament: UP Ties and College Possible competed in a thrilling kickball tournament that ended in a decisive win for UP Ties

Spooky Chili Cook-Off: In Oct., UP Ties hosted a cook-off where members shared their best chili recipes and brought servings for voters to sample. Prizes were awarded for the tastiest chili, best chili sales pitch, best chili name and best decorations at their station.

“Serving as UP Ties’ charity partner in 2021 was truly an honor,” said Arvin Frazier, College Possible Omaha’s executive director, in the press release. “The group is made up of young professionals who are ready to help their community, and we are excited to continue the partnership in 2022.”

As one of the largest and most successful college access and success programs in the country, since 2000 College Possible has helped put more than 50,000 students from disinvested communities on the path to economic mobility via completion of a college degree. It’s proven near-peer coaching model, delivered by recent college grad AmeriCorps members, provides high-touch interventions proven to help students navigate and overcome the most common barriers to college access, retention and degree completion. Nationwide, College Possible students are three times more likely to earn a college degree than their peers from similar backgrounds and achieve a 98 percent employment rate upon graduation.

Headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, College Possible operates regional sites in Chicago; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle. For more information, visit CollegePossible/communities/omaha.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.