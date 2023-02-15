The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is planning an extensive effort to gather public input on what people would like the museum to be like in the future.

The museum will hold a community listening session on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the historic 1904 Carnegie Library that houses it at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.

It will not be a formal meeting but a drop-in style open house so people can stop and share their ideas with facilitators, then go on their way, according to Patricia LaBounty, curator of the museum.

“Basically, this is an opportunity for the public to let us know, what do you wish you’d see more of, and what do you wish you’d see less of?” she said. “It’s an opportunity to be heard and to let us know what our community thinks we need to be doing. People can talk in person or fill out a paper form.

“This is part of a larger strategic visioning process the Union Pacific Museum is involved in.”

The process will also include interviews, a survey of various kinds of stakeholders and a board of directors’ retreat.

Of course, not everything in the museum can be changed, LaBounty said. “America Travels by Rail,” “The Lincoln Collection” and “Building America” are permanent galleries, although “Building America” changes frequently to spotlight new innovations or different aspects of the railroad industry.

However, the museum always has a temporary exhibit for those who want to see something new. The temporary exhibit is displayed for a year, then goes into a catalog of traveling exhibits that are available to other museums, she said.

For example, the current temporary exhibit, “Sun Valley,” will be on display until shortly before this year’s Railroad Days celebration in September, when a new temporary exhibit will open, LaBounty said.

“Those temporary exhibits are a great little slice of railroad history,” she said.

Past such exhibits included “All Set for the West: Railroads and the National Parks,” “‘Move Over, Sir!’ Women Working on the Railroad” and “Wheels of War.”

Individual displays are also added. Last year, the museum obtained a model of the original Big Boy locomotive with working lights, whistle and smoke machine that visitors can operate.

“Kids love it,” LaBounty said.

The museum also offers online programs, school programs, temporary model railroad setups, occasional films or videos and special events with hands-on activities.

LaBounty wonders if there are any barriers that keep people from visiting and whether there are things they feel are missing. Would they like more hands-on activities or displays for children? Snacks? Drinks? A small café?

“No idea is too out-of-the-box for this,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to do this right now and I’m excited to see what the community will say.”

Union Pacific opened its first museum in 1921, LaBounty said. But during most of its history, Union Pacific Railroad Corp. operated its own museum, which was housed in the corporate headquarters building.

“When the museum opened in Council Bluffs, it was the first time it was operated by a nonprofit,” the Union Pacific Museum Association, she said.

In the nearly 20 years since then, hundreds of thousands of visitors have come through the doors from all 50 states and countries all over the world.

The museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. The museum currently offers a free History Express Tour from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Saturday. All of the museum is wheelchair-accessible.