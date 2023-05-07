The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will celebrate the 20th birthday of its Iowa home this week in conjunction with Celebrate CB.

The museum opened in its current location at 200 Pearl St. on May 10, 2003.

“It’s a beautiful building that reflects a beautiful institution in Council Bluffs, and it’s served us well for 20 years,” said Patricia LaBounty, curator of the museum.

During that period, the museum has been visited by almost half a million people from all over the world, LaBounty said.

“Roughly 40% of our visitation is coming from outside Iowa and Nebraska, and more than 1% is coming from outside the United States,” she said.

A series of special activities are planned:

On Thursday, the museum will dedicate a Land Acknowledgement plaque, which acknowledges that the land where the building stands is sacred to an indigenous group.

On Friday, the museum will offer a Carnegie Library tour at 3 and 5 p.m. and spotlight the architecture and history of the building. No registration is necessary for the tour, but those interested are asked to check in at the front desk.

On Saturday, the museum will throw a Mile Zero Party after the Celebrate CB Parade. An expanded N-gauge model railroad exhibit will be on display, and there will be train-themed crafts from 1 to 5 p.m., stories, board games with Spielbound and a visit on railroad safety by Operation Lifesaver. As on every Saturday, there will be a History Express Tour from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The guided tour offers an overview of more than 160 years of railroad history. The tour begins in front of the business car on the first floor. No registration is necessary. Outside, visitors can sketch chalk pictures on the sidewalk, watch a baby animal activity and play party games. Birthday cake will be served on the north lawn, courtesy of the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.

The Council Bluffs location was the result of a collaborative effort between the community and Union Pacific Railroad. After the new Council Bluffs Public Library opened in 1998, a group of locals known then as Friends of the Carnegie Cultural Museum campaigned to have a museum created in the 1904 Carnegie Library, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The group raised $3.5 million for renovation and exhibits at the building, including $1.4 million from the Iowa West Foundation and $800,000 from the Lied Foundation.

“There was a group of people that really wanted to make sure that this building wasn’t torn down and was used for a public museum,” LaBounty said. “At the same time, Union Pacific was thinking ‘how could we better utilize our collection?’”

As it happened, Union Pacific’s extensive collection of artifacts was being stored at the Durham Western Heritage Museum at that time. The railroad’s first museum had opened in 1921 in its headquarters building in Omaha, where it operated for 75 years. But in 1996, the in-house museum was shut down, and the collection was put into storage.

“It made a lot of sense to think of Council Bluffs as mile zero for the Transcontinental Railroad … and that made it a logical choice to put the museum on this side of the river,” LaBounty said.

Gen. Grenville Dodge of Council Bluffs had been the chief engineer for the Transcontinental Railroad — the reason Union Pacific was established by the federal government — and was later on the committee that campaigned to get a Carnegie Free Public Library built in the city. Andrew Carnegie was a titan in the steel industry, which the railroad had depended on for the rails that linked the eastern half of the country with the West Coast.

Union Pacific decided the historic building would make a nice home for its collection. It took on the renovation project and provided the expertise needed, along with the rest of the funding.

“The renovation wasn’t just Union Pacific,” LaBounty said. “The City of Council Bluffs is a partner in the property. I think we reached a really good balance between showing the architecture and the history of the building and telling the history of the railroad.”

The removal of the library materials and the renovation allowed the museum to highlight the marble columns, arches and other distinctive features of the majestic building, she said.

Looking back, it’s been a good partnership, LaBounty said. The City of Council Bluffs leases the structure and property to the museum and also maintains it.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “It’s a beautiful example of what can happen when you have a public-private partnership with a common goal.”

Over the past 20 years, the museum has been enhanced by the installation of several exhibits and special features.

Since its opening in Council Bluffs, the museum’s first floor has been dedicated to the story of the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. The current immersive exhibit includes a tunnel, mountains and even a plunger visitors can push to feel what it might be like to blow up the side of a mountain.

A smaller but important permanent exhibit is “The Lincoln Collection,” which features silver serving pieces and furniture from President Lincoln’s railcar, a rocking chair from his law office in Springfield, Illinois and other artifacts from his life and legacy. It was Lincoln who, upon signing the Pacific Railway Act, became Union Pacific’s founding father.

After a temporary closure, the museum opened a key permanent exhibit, “America Travels by Rail,” in 2010, LaBounty said. The exhibit features cutaways of three railcars: coach, lounge and dining cars, complete with table settings and sounds of the passenger car environment. Visitors are welcomed to the exhibit by an amiable ticket agent in a booth at its entrance who provides some historical background in a motion-activated video.

Those who remember his work at area theaters may be interested to know that the actor who plays the ticket agent in that video is Dick Boyd, best known for his portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s annual productions of “A Christmas Carol” for many years.

In 2012, a motion-activated video of Dodge talking about railroad history was added near the front of the museum. The video, which is shown on a framed screen that appears to be a picture of Dodge until he begins speaking, features another actor — who bears a remarkable resemblance to the general, with the help of the appropriate costume and makeup.

The “Working on the Railroad” exhibit shows some of the work people do on the modern-day railroad and includes a simulator that gives visitors a taste of what it might be like to operate a locomotive. This exhibit was redesigned in 2017 and updated this year.

In 2018, the museum set aside a small area on the lower level for education. It offers educational games for young learners and a place to watch historic footage of UP’s Sun Valley ski area on a screen. Films of America’s National Parks and other features will be added.

The museum offers virtual programs for children and adults, which have proven extremely popular, LaBounty said.

“It really allowed us to connect with an audience that was broader than we had even imagined,” she said. “It’s not unusual for our virtual programs to be attended by people in the United Kingdom and Canada. We are really fortunate to be able to offer most of our programming free of charge,” although registration is required.

An app just released on April 15 offers written and recorded content, including information in Spanish, and games, LaBounty said. Currently, the Spanish information is only available in text form.

“We’re hoping to add the audio portion to that this fall,” she said. “We have a lot of ways to connect with the museum where (income) should not be a barrier — and with the Spanish translation, hopefully language won’t be a barrier.”

The app is built on a new platform still in limited use, LaBounty said.

“That platform is the same one the Kennedy Space Center uses, and we are one of the few institutions that are using it right now,” she said.

To get the app, go to the AppStore or Google Playstore and download MuseumStars App, choose your app language and allow geo-positioning or search “Union Pacific Museum.” Press “Start Guide.” For more information on the museum or how to find the app, visit uprrmuseum.org.

After holding a community listening session in February, the museum’s board of directors has done some strategic planning and will release the results later this year, LaBounty said.

“We’re seeking volunteers for a variety of capacities, including serving on our board,” she said. “We want people to be involved.”