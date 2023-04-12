The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will offer a day of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math activities Saturday.

The STEAM-themed family day will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, according to a press release from the museum.

Activities will include exploration of a new app platform offered by the museum, creating Morse Code circuits with people from Made New Makerspace, building bridges and more.

All activities are free of charge, and everyone is welcome.

The museum is now offering a guided History Express Tour from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Saturday, the press release stated. This free guided tour experience offers an overview of 150-plus years of railroad history. It begins in front of the business car on the first floor. Registration is not necessary.

The museum is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.