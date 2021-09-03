United Way awards $30k to Habitat for Humanity Homeownership program

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs has been awarded a $30,000 one-year grant from United Way of the Midlands.

The grant will help fund construction of Habitat’s next two houses for low to moderate income Council Bluffs families, according to Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.

Habitat has been preparing a lot at 2130 Seventh Ave. and expects to break ground there soon for the first home, Johnson said.

“We’ve been doing some tree work and lot cleanup,” he said.

The second house, which will be larger, will be built either on an adjoining lot or a larger one yet to be acquired, Johnson said.

The nonprofit dedicated its last home on Aug. 18 at 4115 Jewel St.

The Council Bluffs Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program is working to address the lack of affordable housing options for those with low to moderate incomes living in the community, the organization said in a release. Stable, affordable and safe housing is known to improve children’s school performance, lessen anxiety and depression and improve occupants’ health outcomes. The pandemic has shown how important an adequate, affordable home is for those who need to learn, work or shelter at home.