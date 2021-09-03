United Way awards $30k to Habitat for Humanity Homeownership program

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs has been awarded a $30,000 one-year grant from United Way of the Midlands.
The grant will help fund construction of Habitat’s next two houses for low to moderate income Council Bluffs families, according to Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.
Habitat has been preparing a lot at 2130 Seventh Ave. and expects to break ground there soon for the first home, Johnson said.
“We’ve been doing some tree work and lot cleanup,” he said.
The second house, which will be larger, will be built either on an adjoining lot or a larger one yet to be acquired, Johnson said.
The nonprofit dedicated its last home on Aug. 18 at 4115 Jewel St.
The Council Bluffs Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program is working to address the lack of affordable housing options for those with low to moderate incomes living in the community, the organization said in a release. Stable, affordable and safe housing is known to improve children’s school performance, lessen anxiety and depression and improve occupants’ health outcomes. The pandemic has shown how important an adequate, affordable home is for those who need to learn, work or shelter at home.
It is the second year Habitat has received a grant from United Way for its Homeownership Program, Johnson said.
With the help of the grant, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs will continue to offer safe, affordable housing; financial literacy training; home maintenance training; and ongoing supportive case management services throughout the lifetime of the mortgage, the press release stated.
“United Way’s support for this program is greatly appreciated by Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, and many lives will be changed in positive ways,” he said. “We are so thankful to all who contribute to United Way of the Midlands.”
United Way of the Midlands has served the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro for more than 95 years, according to the release.
Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs was established in 1994. Since then, the release said, the organization has worked tirelessly to increase access to safe, affordable housing among those with low to moderate income. Habitat Council Bluffs homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
To learn more, visit habitatcb.org.