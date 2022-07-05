United Way collects $32 million for metro distribution

Through the generosity and caring spirit of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, United Way of the Midlands has raised $32 million during its fiscal year, which ended June 30.

With many continuing to recover from the pandemic, the demand for services from nonprofits throughout the metro continues to grow -- impacted in large part by the highest rate of inflation we've seen in decades.

For its upcoming investment cycle, United Way of the Midlands will invest more than 93 cents of every donated dollar back into the community.

The funding allows the organization to invest in more than 100 area nonprofit agencies, as well as direct services that address social and economic disparities and meeting community members' essential needs.

investments support will help with basic needs, education, diversity and inclusion, financial literacy and much more.

Some of the local investments include:

• The 211 Contact Center, a resource that connects people looking for assistance across Nebraska and Southwest Iowa to local health and human services programs that can help.

• UWM's Housing Stability Program, including its partnership with the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and distribute rent and utility assistance.

• Expanded access to Mental Health First Aid training.

• Creating and distributing 5,000 Shine Bright hygiene kits for students in the Omaha and Council Bluffs public schools.

• The Court Referral Community Service Program, which refers criminal offenders to agencies for completion of judge-ordered community service hours, verifies they complete the allotted hours and delivers reports to the offenders’ probation officers.

• Raise Me to Read, part of efforts to improve school readiness, out-of-school learning, attendance, grade-level reading and to disrupt generational poverty.

“Through the pandemic and with current inflationary pressures, we have continued to see our community’s needs evolve and grow,” said Shawna Forsberg, UWM President and CEO. “We are grateful for the generosity of so many in our community, and honored to have such an engaged and caring Board of Directors. Thanks to all of their support and belief in what we do, we can strengthen our Circle of Support and continue addressing the needs of the metro area, building a stronger tomorrow for our neighbors and their families.”

For a full list of investments, visit unitedwaymidlands.org/circle-of-support-investments.

