United Way grant will help fund Habitat's home repair program

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs was recently awarded a $40,000 one-year grant by United Way of the Midlands, according to a press release from Habitat. The funds will allow Habitat to increase people’s access to affordable housing and provide repairs that will preserve owner-occupied homes in the community. Habitat Council Bluffs launched the Home Owner Repair Program in spring 2021, the press release stated. The program seeks to maintain the housing stock in the community and help individuals stay in their homes. Repairs can be costly, and finding a subcontractor willing to do the smaller jobs is difficult. Habitat Council Bluffs has developed relationships with many area contractors and handles the job of securing bids, inspecting the work and meeting with the homeowner to determine if they are satisfied. This support is especially helpful with elderly applicants. Often these applicants are nervous about incompetent contractors or are unable to get bids at all. Having a recognized, knowledgeable partner walking with them throughout the process ensures the completion of quality repairs. With the help of this grant, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs has set a goal of completing a minimum of 10 owner-occupied home repairs in 2022. This program is open to applicants at or below 80% of HUD Area Median Income for household size, owners who occupy their home and agree to partner with Habitat throughout the entire process. A recent recipient of a repair through the program stated that “without the help of Habitat Council Bluffs, my home would not have been a safe place to live anymore. I can’t afford to move and would have faced homelessness.” “United Way’s support for this program is greatly appreciated, and many lives will change in a positive way, thanks to all who made a contribution,” said Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. United Way of the Midlands has served the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro for more than 95 years. Guided by best practices and community input, it approaches poverty in a specific way — a “united” way. With the support of volunteers, community partners and donors, UWM invests donor dollars efficiently and effectively in our local community. These dollars fund basic needs, education and financial stability programs at local nonprofits, creating a circle of support for people in need. Please visit unitedwaymidlands.org for more information. Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs has served the community since 1993 and works hard to build strong, thriving neighborhoods and help families in need. The Habitat ReStore is a discount home improvement outlet that sells new, used, and surplus merchandise at prices 50-70% less than their retail cost, and all proceeds go back to Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. For more information, visit habitatcb.org.