Titus Cradit of Omaha, 8, swings a hammer as he plays carnival games during a 100th anniversary party for United Way of the Midlands at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The riverfront was alive with family-friendly activities as the organization celebrated a century of giving back to the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

Along with celebrating its 100th anniversary, United Way of the Midlands recently announced it has raised $40.6 million through campaigns and programs in its fiscal year ending June 30, thanks to the generosity of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro. The funding allows for investment in more than 150 area nonprofit programs and services.

“We are grateful for the leadership, generosity and caring spirit of so many in our metro community,” Shawna Forsberg, United Way of the Midlands president and CEO, said in a news release. “With their support and belief in what we do, we can strengthen our Circle of Support and continue addressing the ever-changing needs of the metro area — building a stronger tomorrow for our neighbors and their families.”

United Way of the Midlands will kick off its 2023-24 campaign on Aug. 29 at Creighton University.