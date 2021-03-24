United Way of the Midlands receives $225K grant from Iowa West Foundation

United Way of the Midlands announced it has been awarded a grant of $255,500 from the Iowa West Foundation.
The grant will support programs that serve the Council Bluffs metro through the United Way of the Midlands’s Community Care Fund. Prior to COVID-19, more than 100,000 people were living below the poverty line in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro, according to a release from the United Way.
“Now, thousands of individuals have experienced the physical, mental and financial impacts of COVID-19, and more people are in need than ever before,” the release stated. “For 98 years, UWM has brought together community partners to help our neighbors through crisis — whether those crises are personal or as widespread as COVID-19.”
“We are honored to be awarded this generous grant from the Iowa West Foundation,” said Shawna Forsberg, United Way of the Midlands president and CEO. “Throughout the past year, we’ve seen our community’s needs evolve due to the effects of COVID-19. Iowa West Foundation’s support will empower us to work with our trusted nonprofit partners to provide basic needs, education and financial stability supports that help our neighbors get back on their feet.”
By investing in these programs through the Community Care Fund, the Iowa West Foundation is “empowering nonprofits to work together and provide a circle of support that meets people’s multiple, interconnected needs during difficult times like these,” the release stated.
The Iowa West Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in the Midwest. It has distributed more than $500 million to nonprofits and governmental agencies through southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska since the inception of its grant program.
Funding for the grants comes from investment earnings and the Iowa West Racing Association, which receives contractual fees from casino operators, Ameristar and Harrah’s. IWRA is the license sponsor for Ameristar and Harrah’s and the license holder for Horseshoe-Bluffs Run.
The foundation targets resources into programs and projects that focus on economic development, education, placemaking, and healthy families.
“United Way is a trusted partner for so many metro area organizations,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of Iowa West Foundation. “Many of our local social service providers receive grants directly from the Iowa West Foundation, but for others, United Way offers a source of financial support. Our collaboration helps to ensure that organizations across southwest Iowa are able to provide important services to our community.”