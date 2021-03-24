United Way of the Midlands receives $225K grant from Iowa West Foundation

United Way of the Midlands announced it has been awarded a grant of $255,500 from the Iowa West Foundation.

The grant will support programs that serve the Council Bluffs metro through the United Way of the Midlands’s Community Care Fund. Prior to COVID-19, more than 100,000 people were living below the poverty line in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro, according to a release from the United Way.

“Now, thousands of individuals have experienced the physical, mental and financial impacts of COVID-19, and more people are in need than ever before,” the release stated. “For 98 years, UWM has brought together community partners to help our neighbors through crisis — whether those crises are personal or as widespread as COVID-19.”

“We are honored to be awarded this generous grant from the Iowa West Foundation,” said Shawna Forsberg, United Way of the Midlands president and CEO. “Throughout the past year, we’ve seen our community’s needs evolve due to the effects of COVID-19. Iowa West Foundation’s support will empower us to work with our trusted nonprofit partners to provide basic needs, education and financial stability supports that help our neighbors get back on their feet.”

