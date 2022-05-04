UP Museum hosts model railroaders to celebrate longer hours, train day

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will host model railroad exhibits Thursday through Saturday to celebrate a switch to expanded hours.

Beginning today, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, according to a press release from the museum.

To celebrate the increase in hours and kick off National Tourism and Travel Week and National Train Day, the museum will host members of Omaha N-Trak Train Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Appearing alongside the Museum’s Modern Railroad Exhibit will be a fully operational and landscaped train display depicting typical scenes found in the Midwest. Visitors will be encouraged to take the throttle and run a train themselves on the specially designed T-Track layout.

The museum opened on May 10, 2003 in Council Bluffs, where Union Pacific’s historic Mile Zero was located. The museum is operated as a partnership among the City of Council Bluffs, which owns the historic Carnegie Library building; Union Pacific, which brought its historic collection; and the nonprofit Union Pacific Museum Association dedicated to sharing American History through the lens of the railroad, connecting generations who have been impacted by Union Pacific.

Almost 20 years later, the one-of-a-kind railroad museum has welcomed more than half a million visitors from all over the world and across the United States, the press release stated. Most recently, the museum was named Best Attraction in Pottawattamie County by the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards. The Union Pacific Railroad Museum continues to offer world-class museum experiences reflecting the impact of the railroad on American life today.

The museum is located at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. Admission is free, and walk-ins are welcome. To maintain accessibility for our most at-risk visitors and their families, masks are required from 10 a.m. to noon each day. More information is available at uprrmuseum.org.

