UPDATE: Missing girls found

Update: Both girls have been located and are in good condition, according to police. The Council Bluffs Police Department thanked the community for its help.

The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for a pair of missing girls.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding 14-year-old Embrosia Smith and 12-year-old Zoey Valentine, who were last seen in the area of 500 Woodbury Ave. in Council Bluffs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The girls' school contacted their parents around 10 a.m. because the girls weren't in class.

Police described Smith as 5-foot-tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. The department described Valentine as 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair that's been dyed pinkish.

At this time they are not believe to be in danger, police said.

If these children are located or if you have information, call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728 or call 911.

