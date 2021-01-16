UPDATED: Pottawattamie County 911 lines back up

Pottawattamie County 911 lines are back up, according to an alert from the county's Emergency Management Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a tweet, the department noted, "Many people have received alerts that 911 lines were down in the county. Just after alert initiation, backup systems were restored. Remaining alerts were cancelled and a new one was just issued advising of the restoration."

For emergencies, residents are asked to call 712-328-5737. Residents can also go to a local fire station location for assistance.

The initial message came at 2:11 p.m. on Saturday via the department's emergency alert system. The county did not say why the lines were down.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.