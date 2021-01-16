UPDATED: Pottawattamie County 911 lines back up

Pottawattamie County 911 lines are back up, according to an alert from the county's Emergency Management Department.
In a tweet, the department noted, "Many people have received alerts that 911 lines were down in the county. Just after alert initiation, backup systems were restored. Remaining alerts were cancelled and a new one was just issued advising of the restoration."
For emergencies, residents are asked to call 712-328-5737. Residents can also go to a local fire station location for assistance.
The initial message came at 2:11 p.m. on Saturday via the department's emergency alert system. The county did not say why the lines were down.