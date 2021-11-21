 Skip to main content
USAF Heartland of America Band to present a series of free community concerts
112421-gb-news-holiday-concerts-p1.JPG

Members of the audience stand near the end of the Offutt Brass performance at the Performing Arts Center Historic Theater in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 22, 2017. Offutt Brass is the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band that performs around the U.S. to celebrate America and patriotism.

 COURTESY RANDAHL J. JENSON, U.S. AIR FORCE

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band will present free family concerts in the metro area.

The band will play on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bellevue East High School auditorium, 1401 High School Drive.

The Heartland Band will present the Sounds of The Season Holiday Concert series, a unique experience that brings “Home Traditions” to the stage. This production features favorite holiday tunes including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” and “This Christmas.”

As they celebrate home traditions, the Heartland Band will also pay respect to all military families by performing a special musical tribute in honor of our military service members who are currently deployed as they selflessly serve our country during the holiday season.

Tickets available online at afheartlandband.eventbrite.com.

Additionally, beginning Nov. 29th, printed tickets will be available at The BPS Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive. Call 402-293-5000.

Auditorium doors open 45 minutes prior to show time. Seating will be limited and mask wear is encouraged.

