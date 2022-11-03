UScelleular donation provides emergency vehicle to Omaha-Council Bluffs Red Cross

UScellular has donated $30,000 to the American Red Cross to provide a new community emergency vehicle for the organization’s Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Chapter. The new vehicle will help transport life-saving blood and supplies to and from donation centers, hospitals and treatment centers across Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

“The need for blood remains critical, and the Red Cross ensures that in accidents, times of crisis and emergencies, the people who need blood can get it,” Brandi McCune, director of sales and operations for UScellular in Nebraska and western Iowa, said in a press release. “This donated vehicle represents our appreciation for the life-saving impact the Red Cross has in our community.”

The Omaha-based vehicle joins a national fleet of more than 2,500 cars, SUVs, cargo vans and trucks that are on the road every day to make the Red Cross’s work possible. These community emergency vehicles transport skilled staff, specialized equipment and critical supplies to more than 500 blood drives nationwide every day, which enables donors to give at convenient locations, such as workplaces, schools and community centers.

“Every day, lifesaving blood is collected at donations centers and blood drives across Nebraska,” Jill Orton, region executive of the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa, said in the release. “This generous gift from UScellular ensures that our volunteers are able to deliver the blood products to where it needs to be, so that when a patient requires it, the blood is on the shelf. It is vital that we continue to collect and distribute blood to hospitals and this donation will help us do that.”

The Red Cross is the country’s leading provider of blood and blood products and provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply to accident victims, mothers giving birth, patients battling cancer and many more.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. Additionally, through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets.