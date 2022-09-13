VA secretary stops in Iowa to see disabled veterans’ dreams come true

RIVERSIDE — Kevin Patton rolls onto the driving range at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, where he meets PGA golf professional Brian Johnson for an afternoon lesson.

Patton grabs his driver, addresses the ball and pushes a button on his all-terrain power wheelchair, which lifts the Air Force veteran into a standing position.

Patton, of Sacramento, California, is paralyzed from the chest down due a spinal cord injury he sustained in a car crash in 1986.

Gripping his driver with his right hand, Patton lines up his shot, takes a quick one-handed practice swing and then lets ’er rip, sending the ball sailing 178 yards.

The adaptive golf cart, which Patton received just a few weeks ago, allows for unrestricted shoulder movement, providing better mobility and stability.

“My handicap has probably dropped by about 20 (strokes),” Patton said. “I’m hitting the ball farther and more consistently. My best is about 195 yards.”

But, more importantly, he said, it provides freedom and new opportunities for health and healing.

“It helps physically and mentally,” Patton said of the ability to join other veterans on the course.

Veterans from across the country with visual impairments, traumatic brain injuries, amputations and spinal cord injuries gathered for the weeklong adaptive golf program that is presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), with support from the PGA and the Golf for Injured Veterans Everywhere (GIVE) Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support for Iowa’s injured and disabled veterans who use the Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux Falls VA health care systems.

In addition to adaptive golf, veterans will be introduced to other adaptive recreational sports. VA clinicians, recreational therapists, doctors, nurses and volunteers were also on hand

McDonough was joined by Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion to see firsthand how the National Veterans Sports Program provides disabled veterans with opportunities to optimize their independence and improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being through adaptive sports.

McDonough thanked Hinson, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, for “making sure that we have the resources to invest in programming like this.”

Hinson said Monday’s outing was an opportunity to learn how Congress and the VA can “get this equipment in the hands of those who have served our country.”

“They’ve worked hard and devoted their lives to serving, and it’s only fair to make sure they have the tools and resources they need to live a good life and have a good quality of life,” Hinson said. “Some things transcend politics, and veterans and serving our veterans is one of them.”

‘Inspiring feeling’

McDonough, who took a swing using an adaptive golf cart belonging to Bryan McCrickerd of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, said he was struck by the “bravery, the willingness to be vulnerable and the courage that our veterans showed” by participating in Monday’s clinic.

“That is critical to their quality of life, to their mobility and to them being in charge of outcomes for themselves,” McDonough said of the adaptive equipment provided through the VA.

“The fact that our vets can play golf out here is a reminder that we’re all free because of what they’ve done for us. The fact that they can have a taste of that freedom here on the course … is a very inspiring feeling.”

Burn pit benefits

President Joe Biden last month signed into law legislation overhauling how the Department of Veterans Affairs processes disability claims for veterans sickened by exposure to smoke from burn pits and other toxins in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough said the VA will not begin processing claims until Jan. 1, 2023, but urged veterans to begin filing claims now if they have not already done so.

Veterans can file claims at va.gov/pact, or by calling 1-(800)-MyVA411 (1-(800)-698-2411).

“And we’ll answer any of your questions to get you to file your claim,” McDonough said, adding once claims are approved, benefits will become active as of Aug. 10, 2022, when Biden signed the legislation into law.

“I urge veterans, those who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Uzbekistan, please file your claim,” McDonough said.