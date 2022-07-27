 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Gogh exhibit extends stay through Sept. 9

Beyond Van Gogh - San Diego - January 13, 2022

“Beyond Van Gogh” is an immersive, multimedia exhibit that explores the life of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh through his art.

 COURTESY TIMOTHY NORRIS

Due to high demand, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is extending its stay at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs through Sept. 9.

The exhibit is also partnering with SHARE Omaha to collect backpacks and school supplies for Omaha and Council Bluffs area students. From Aug. 4-7, attendees who bring a backpack and other school supplies to the MAC will receive one free ticket to the exhibit with the purchase of a ticket.

With the newly added dates, there is a change in Beyond Van Gogh’s schedule. From now until the original closing date, Aug. 14, the exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For the extended dates, from Aug. 15 to Sept. 9, the exhibit is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit will also be open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

“We are thrilled that audiences in the Omaha area have responded so positively to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” said exhibit producer Justin Paquin of Paquin Entertainment Group. “We are excited that more Van Gogh fans will be able to see this exhibition.”

Tickets remain at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Children under 5 are free. Tickets are available at www.vangoghomaha.com.

