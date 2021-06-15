 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VFW to host 100th anniversary celebration
0 comments

VFW to host 100th anniversary celebration

{{featured_button_text}}
20201108_new_veteransparade_23 (copy)

Kids with Eastern Hills Baptist Church wave American flags while riding a bus down Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 7, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355 will host a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the organization’s start in Iowa on Friday.

The VFW will offer food and drink for a free will donation from noon to 8 p.m. at Lake Manawa State Park pavilion six, next to the playground.

The event will feature live music from 5 to 8 p.m., while games will be available to play.

“It’s a chance for everyone to come and celebrate the centennial event of the VFW,” James Wayman said, officer with Post No. 11355. “I hope people will come down and enjoy themselves. Visit with a bunch of (people) who’ve been all over the world.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert