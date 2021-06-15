VFW to host 100th anniversary celebration

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355 will host a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the organization’s start in Iowa on Friday.

The VFW will offer food and drink for a free will donation from noon to 8 p.m. at Lake Manawa State Park pavilion six, next to the playground.

The event will feature live music from 5 to 8 p.m., while games will be available to play.

“It’s a chance for everyone to come and celebrate the centennial event of the VFW,” James Wayman said, officer with Post No. 11355. “I hope people will come down and enjoy themselves. Visit with a bunch of (people) who’ve been all over the world.”

