Vietnam vet, retired teacher to be grand marshal for Veterans Day Parade

A Vietnam veteran will be honored as the grand marshal for this year’s Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.

James Thrane, 77, of Glenwood, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, said he was “very honored” to be chosen.

“I was very surprised and very excited about the idea,” he said.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue in downtown Council Bluffs. It will proceed north on the Pearl Street branch, jog east on West Broadway and head back south on South Main Street to Sixth Avenue, where the parade will turn off and disband.

Thrane grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, then earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation/exercise science at the University of South Dakota.

Thrane’s father served in the Army during World War II, but Thrane was initially interested in the U.S. Air Force. He tried to sign up but was told he was needed in the Army. He enlisted on July 3, 1968, and reported to Fort Dix in Pemberton, New Jersey for basic training.