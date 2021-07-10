Vilsack announces $500 million plan to enhance competition, resiliency in food supply chain

“In the pandemic, we found that our food system and our food supply system, while it is incredibly efficient, is not resilient,” Vilsack said.

When the spread of COVID-19 forced plants to shut down there were disruptions in the market, he said.

“We have got to expand the amount of capacity, the processing capacity, in this country,” Vilsack said. “We can no longer rely on a handful of processing companies to do the job, to make the market competitive, to do right by farmers, to ensure as well that we have a resilient food supply system.

“So we’re breaking new ground today in the Department of Agriculture. We’re making available a minimum of $500 million that will be made available in grants, loans, guaranteed loans and assistance for planning and the organizing that goes into figuring out how to build and increase processing capacity in the United States.”

The program will focus on beef, pork and poultry, Vilsack said. He said he believes that will leverage billions of dollars of additional investment.