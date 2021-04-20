VNA program earns credential after state evaluation

The Visiting Nurse Association has earned a state credential for its Pottawattamie County home visitation program.

The program, which the association calls Welcoming Infants into Neighborhoods, has received the Iowa Family Support Credential, according to a press release from the VNA. Conferred after an external evaluation by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the credential has been recognized by the Iowa Legislature as an indication of quality practice. The Iowa Legislature encourages all family support programs to have either a national or state credential indicating that the program is meeting quality standards.

The evaluation found the program to be in substantial adherence to the Iowa Family Support Standards.

“We are pleased to receive this prestigious designation,” said James Summerfelt, VNA president and CEO. “This credential reinforces that the WIN program consistently results in positive outcomes for young children and their families.”

VNA’s Project WIN program focuses on providing health education and support to young families who are expecting or have an infant or child younger than 3, the press release stated. A public health nurse helps identify needs and analyzes access to healthcare, provides health assessments and educates on healthcare and child development.