VNA program earns credential after state evaluation

The Visiting Nurse Association has earned a state credential for its Pottawattamie County home visitation program.
The program, which the association calls Welcoming Infants into Neighborhoods, has received the Iowa Family Support Credential, according to a press release from the VNA. Conferred after an external evaluation by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the credential has been recognized by the Iowa Legislature as an indication of quality practice. The Iowa Legislature encourages all family support programs to have either a national or state credential indicating that the program is meeting quality standards.
The evaluation found the program to be in substantial adherence to the Iowa Family Support Standards.
“We are pleased to receive this prestigious designation,” said James Summerfelt, VNA president and CEO. “This credential reinforces that the WIN program consistently results in positive outcomes for young children and their families.”
VNA’s Project WIN program focuses on providing health education and support to young families who are expecting or have an infant or child younger than 3, the press release stated. A public health nurse helps identify needs and analyzes access to healthcare, provides health assessments and educates on healthcare and child development.
Social workers or parent coaches provide support in developing parenting and self-sufficiency skills, establishing and achieving educational goals and helping connect families to other community agencies, depending on need. Nurses and coaches visit one to two times per month.
The Project WIN program diligently worked toward meeting all the required Iowa Family Support Standards over the course of more than two years with the assistance of a program specialist, the press release stated. A review was conducted by trained peers to validate3 the program’s adherence to the standards. The Iowa Family Support Credential is valid for five years.
More than 650 family support professionals reach over 12,000 families and 14,000 children across Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Iowa Family Support’s voluntary programs work with parents who invest their time to strengthen and nourish their families. Family support workers advocate, assist in enhancing parenting skills and help caregivers find someone they can depend on. Three key areas of focus are maternal and child health, school readiness and strong families. For more information go to iowafamilysupportimpact.org.