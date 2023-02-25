Vodec recently finished a remodeling project at its Council Bluffs development center at 612 S. Main St. to create better work spaces, improve lighting and equip a fitness room.

Most of the funding for the work came from Impact Grants from the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services region, according to a press release from Vodec.

The Adult Transition Program classroom was expanded, a professional workspace was added for employees and lighting and furniture were updated.

The ATP classroom gained three new learning stations: a dining room station, a bedroom station and a living room station, the press release stated.

“The stations give us the ability to teach daily living skills, such as cooking and household cleaning, by demonstration,” said Regina Greco, day service supervisor. “After each demonstration, the students practice as often as needed in each learning station.”

Seven new exterior windows were installed, and fluorescent fixtures were replaced with LED lights, the press release stated. Colorful new tables, chairs, lockers and desks were added.

“Before we started, we consulted with experts in education and human services who have made similar changes to their learning environment,” said Daryn Richardson, Vodec’s services development director. “They have all noticed an improvement in active participation and learning.”

Consumers are excited about the improvements, according to April Krause, production director.

“They love the colors — especially the walls and the lockers,” she said.

Krause also serves as building and grounds director and led the remodeling project.

“Our Cares and ATP consumers spend a lot of time out of the building having fun and exploring the community, so we scheduled the major construction around the consumers’ schedule to minimize any impact on services,” she said.

New, accessible exercise equipment was purchased for the fitness area in the Cares Day program, the press release stated. Funding for the equipment came from the Henry K. Petersen Foundation.

“Accessibility and facility improvement was one of our Impact Grant focus areas, and we are so happy Vodec was able to utilize these funds,” said Suzanne Watson, CEO of the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services region. “The creation of new personal locker storage areas for individuals, as well as transforming its lighting — both natural and electrical — made the activity areas so much more of a welcoming and pleasant environment.”

Vodec is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International. For six straight periods, Vodec has earned three-year accreditations — the highest CARF bestows — for the following services:

Community Employment Services: Employment Support

Community Employment Services: Job Development

Community Integration

Organizational Employment Services

In Nebraska, Vodec is certified by the Department of Health and Human Services to provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities. In Iowa, the agency is certified by the DHHS to provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities and individuals with traumatic brain injuries.

The Iowa Department of Vocational Rehabilitation ranked Vodec first among community rehab providers in the state. According to data for the year ending 2018, Vodec was the only CRP to have an overall score of 10. Data was collected on 76 CRP locations.

For more information, visit vodec.org or call 712-328-2638.