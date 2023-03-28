Vodec celebrated Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month Friday by asking its employees, consumers, friends and social media followers to wear orange.

Orange is the official color of developmental and intellectual awareness, according to a press release from the organization.

“By wearing orange, people recognize that our communities are stronger when everyone participates and that we all reach our full potential together,” said Daryn Richardson, services development director. “We hope to make this an annual celebration.”

Richardson said a lot of improvement has been made on including and accepting people with different abilities.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress when it comes to people with developmental disabilities,” he said. “However, there is a lot of work we still need to do. We need to help people understand self-advocacy provides opportunities for choice.

“As far as integration, I think that we have come a long way. For example, at Vodec, people have the opportunity each day to select the type of community integration they want at their own pace. We neither push consumers into integration against their will, nor do we limit the number of opportunities for consumers to integrate.

“Also, I think our progress as a community depends on diversity and inclusion — specifically, neurodiversity,” he said. “The principle of neurodiversity tells us to embrace people who think differently because of their mental or intellectual disabilities. We can learn much from each other in a neurodiverse community. Furthermore, as we look at all the different types of diversity, we need to include neurodiversity in the conversation to move forward together.”

Vodec locations in Omaha and Urbandale also hosted events to raise awareness, the press release stated. In Urbandale, individuals created orange-colored foods, and in Omaha, consumers starred in a talent show. The talent show is produced and directed to reveal the hidden talents of people with developmental disabilities.

In Council Bluffs, the day culminated in a visit by Mayor Matt Walsh, who made a proclamation during his visit. After the proclamation, he visited with many consumers of Vodec.

“Consumers who attend Vodec are very familiar with Mayor Walsh, as he is a friend who visits us regularly,” said Jeremy Dunkirk, services operations director.

The text of Walsh’s proclamation was as follows:

“Whereas individuals with developmental disabilities, their families, friends, neighbors and co-workers encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people; and

“Whereas the most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contribution; and

“Whereas opportunities for citizens with developmental disabilities to function as independently and productively while reaching their full potential must be fostered in our community; and

“Whereas we encourage all citizens to support opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in our community that include full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities;

“Now therefore I, Matt Walsh, mayor of Council Bluffs, Iowa, by virtue of the authority vested in me, do hereby proclaim March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the City of Council Bluffs, and we recognize that our communities are stronger when everyone participates. Take time to get to know someone with a disability and recognize that we reach our full potential together.”