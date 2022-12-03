Volunteer Iowa accepting nominations for Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame

Volunteer Iowa is accepting nominations for the 2023 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards.

Nominations must be submitted online or postmarked by Jan. 20, 2023. Honorees will be recognized during a special ceremony at the Capitol next spring. Details and nomination materials are online at volunteeriowa.org/hof.

Induction into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame is the highest state-level honor volunteers can receive. The people selected have changed the community, the state, the nation or the world through the gifts of their time and talent.

Any Iowa individual, national service member (current or alum), family, group, organization, nonprofit, business or corporation who has made a long-lasting positive and meaningful difference in the lives of people through their volunteer service activities may be nominated for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame.

The Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards are coordinated by Volunteer Iowa. For more information, email info@volunteeriowa.org or call 1-800-308-5987.