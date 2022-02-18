Volunteer Iowa seeks nominations for Governor's Volunteer Awards

Volunteer Iowa is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

The deadline for submissions is April 15.

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards program, established in 1982, provides an easy way for organizations to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level recognition award, a press release from Volunteer Iowa stated. Three award categories are available: individual, group and length of service.

Nominations are accepted from city governments, community colleges, county governments, federal government units operating in Iowa, Iowa MENTOR certified programs, K-12 schools (public and parochial), national service programs operating in Iowa (AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors), nonprofit and charitable organizations, private colleges and universities and non-state government organizations.

Award recipient information can be submitted using one of the following methods:

All organizations (including state government agencies) submit information and the handling fee of $15 per nomination directly through Volunteer Iowa. Organizations will be able to submit the handling fee online. The nomination form can be found at appengine.egov.com/apps/ia/icvs_award.

State agencies will submit nominations through the same online form. Invoicing will be handled separately. (Staff of state government agencies must submit nominations through their agency’s coordinator.)

To learn more, please visit volunteeriowa.org.

