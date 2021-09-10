Volunteers begin observance of Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon

“Another good year for Bible reading,” Barntsen said. He noted that it could get hot today and Saturday, but said he had a cooler containing cold water.”

Courtney Williams of Council Bluffs was there with four of her six children: Malachi, age 10; Mariah, 9; Molly, 6; and Maggie, 4. Her oldest daughters — Madelaine, 16, and Marianne, 13 — were there earlier in the day, she said. Her husband, Ken, reads when he doesn’t have to work. The family members present were sitting around and taking turns reading the book of Titus, she said.

“I like to do it together so the little ones can listen,” she said, although she was glad Malachi read on his own when the others were taking a break.

It’s the fifth year Williams and her family have participated in the event, Williams said.

“We love this,” she said. “It’s one of our favorite family events — activities.”

Tonya Ratliff of Crescent was there with her children — Elijah, 12; Aliyah, 9; and Isaiah, 4. They formed their own group and took turns reading. On Thursday afternoon, they read the book of Esther, at the request of the children.

“They thought that would be a fun one to read,” she said. “There’s some very interesting things that happen.”