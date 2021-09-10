Volunteers begin observance of Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon

Bible readers gathered in front of the Historic Pottawattamie County Squirrel Cage Jail Thursday to begin Pottawattamie County’s observance of the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon.
The sixth-annual public Bible reading started at 9 a.m. Thursday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday. It is being held in a grassy area on the north side of the courthouse grounds in front of the Historic Pottawattamie County Squirrel Cage Jail at 226 Pearl St.
In a proclamation issued on June 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds designated June 27-July 3 and/or Sept. 4-10 as the dates for the Bible Reading Marathon. However, participating counties tend to pick their own dates and times.
On Thursday afternoon, coordinator Greg Barntsen and his wife, Pamela, and another adult were concentrating on the New Testament, he said. Each was reading a different book of the New Testament so they could cover more ground.
“We’re trying to at least read the New Testament,” he said. “Some are reading the Old Testament. I don’t know if we can finish that — there are a lot of books there.”
“This morning we had two other (adults),” he said. “Now, we’ve got five adults and some kids.”
The weather was favorable and no rain is expected during the marathon.
“Another good year for Bible reading,” Barntsen said. He noted that it could get hot today and Saturday, but said he had a cooler containing cold water.”
Courtney Williams of Council Bluffs was there with four of her six children: Malachi, age 10; Mariah, 9; Molly, 6; and Maggie, 4. Her oldest daughters — Madelaine, 16, and Marianne, 13 — were there earlier in the day, she said. Her husband, Ken, reads when he doesn’t have to work. The family members present were sitting around and taking turns reading the book of Titus, she said.
“I like to do it together so the little ones can listen,” she said, although she was glad Malachi read on his own when the others were taking a break.
It’s the fifth year Williams and her family have participated in the event, Williams said.
“We love this,” she said. “It’s one of our favorite family events — activities.”
Tonya Ratliff of Crescent was there with her children — Elijah, 12; Aliyah, 9; and Isaiah, 4. They formed their own group and took turns reading. On Thursday afternoon, they read the book of Esther, at the request of the children.
“They thought that would be a fun one to read,” she said. “There’s some very interesting things that happen.”
Her son, Elijah, offered a quick summary of Esther.
“She becomes queen, Haman wants to kill (her cousin) Mordecai, the king (of Persia, her husband) says all Jews will be killed (Haman kind of tricked the king into proclaiming that),” he said. “Then Esther saves all her people.”
Said Barntsen, “I find it very encouraging that some of these mothers will bring their children and read with them — set a good example.”
Those interested in reading can sign up for a time slot online at bit.ly/2X5ycBw or just come whenever they are able, Barntsen said.
“They can sign up online, if they want, or they can just show up,” he said. “My wife and I are going to be there most of the time.”