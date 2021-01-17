Volunteers help food bank fill boxes – and needs

Thirty volunteers are expected to help pack community boxes and/or backpacks Monday morning at Food Bank for the Heartland to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While the food bank has enough help signed up for Monday, it has an ongoing need for volunteers, according to a press release from the food bank. The organization is providing more meals than ever to Nebraskans and Iowans suffering financial hardship and food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Food Bank for the Heartland provided 32,874,127 meals — the most in the organization’s 40-year history and 10.2 million more than in 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The food bank’s volunteer center is usually closed on Mondays, but for the past few years, it has opened up for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize King’s important role in the Civil Rights Movement.

“Food Bank for the Heartland celebrates the generous service of our volunteers throughout the year, and we are pleased to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this national day of service,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Volunteers have a tremendous impact on the food bank’s operations, and they have been fundamental in helping us distribute more meals than ever to Heartland children, seniors, veterans and families throughout the pandemic.”

The food bank continues to need volunteers to help pack community boxes with shelf-stable food and assemble meals for children that will be distributed through the BackPack program. Those interested in volunteering can find more information and register at foodbankheartland.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.