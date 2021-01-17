 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers help food bank fill boxes – and needs
0 comments
top story

Volunteers help food bank fill boxes – and needs

{{featured_button_text}}
20200326_new_foodbank_1

Brent Schaeffer loads groceries into a van as Lewis Central Community School District staff and volunteers team up with Food Bank for the Heartland for a drive-thru mobile pantry at Lewis Central High School and Middle School on March 24, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Thirty volunteers are expected to help pack community boxes and/or backpacks Monday morning at Food Bank for the Heartland to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While the food bank has enough help signed up for Monday, it has an ongoing need for volunteers, according to a press release from the food bank. The organization is providing more meals than ever to Nebraskans and Iowans suffering financial hardship and food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Food Bank for the Heartland provided 32,874,127 meals — the most in the organization’s 40-year history and 10.2 million more than in 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The food bank’s volunteer center is usually closed on Mondays, but for the past few years, it has opened up for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize King’s important role in the Civil Rights Movement.

“Food Bank for the Heartland celebrates the generous service of our volunteers throughout the year, and we are pleased to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this national day of service,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Volunteers have a tremendous impact on the food bank’s operations, and they have been fundamental in helping us distribute more meals than ever to Heartland children, seniors, veterans and families throughout the pandemic.”

The food bank continues to need volunteers to help pack community boxes with shelf-stable food and assemble meals for children that will be distributed through the BackPack program. Those interested in volunteering can find more information and register at foodbankheartland.org.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert