Volunteers needed for invasive species removal at Smith Wildlife Refuge

Volunteers are invited to help do two good things in one — remove an invasive species from a local wildlife preserve, while also providing possibly providing a meal for zoo animals.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever are teaming up to remove invasive amur honeysuckle from restored prairie and adjacent woodland Smith Wildlife Refuge from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to organizers.

Smith Wildlife Refuge is located on Railroad Highway less than two miles north of the intersection with Kanesville Boulevard/U.S. Highway 6.

“Trees Forever, working with the forestry and wildlife staff at the DNR, are asking for volunteers to learn about and assist with invasive removal on the site,” organizers said in a release.

The partners said they are working to have the cut honeysuckle picked up for use at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo.

“Many of their animals appreciate the fresh vegetation,” organizers said.

For more information or to join the effort, contact Brad Riphagen at 515-370-1291 or briphagen@treesforever.org by Monday.

The release said attendees are advised to wear long sleeves, long pants, closed-toe shoes and sturdy gloves, while also bringing “your favorite loppers or handsaw.”

