Families are invited to help keep Hitchcock Nature Center beautiful during the park’s Litter Busters Park Cleanup event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Volunteers will be following in the steps of the Dump Busters, a group of passionate community members who banded together to prevent the park at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek from becoming a dump in the late 1980s.

Volunteers should check in at the Loess Hills Lodge where they will receive a reusable trash bag, select which area of the park they would like to cover and enter themselves to win a two-night cabin stay. When finished, volunteers should return to the lodge to weigh and record their findings, sort any recyclables and celebrate with refreshments.

It’s recommended that volunteers dress for the weather and bring a pair of gloves, a reusable water bottle and wear tall socks and good hiking shoes or boots. Pants, long sleeves and light-colored clothing are especially recommended for those willing to go off-trail to gather litter as tick season is in swing.

Pottawattamie Conservation staff also wants to use this opportunity to remind visitors about the important role they play in maintaining the park’s natural beauty.

“Our visitors do a great job keeping trails free of litter, but dog waste can be a real problem this time of year as visitation starts to increase,” Pottawattamie Conservation promotions and outreach coordinator Kylie Jacott said. “We want to remind visitors of their environmental ‘doody’ to pick up and properly dispose of all pet waste, which may involve carrying bags for quite some time as trash cans are not available on trails.”

This volunteer event occurs on Free Day at the Parks, where visitors can enjoy low-impact recreation at the following Pottawattamie Conservation parks without paying park entry fees or having an annual membership: Arrowhead Park in Neola, Botna Bend Park in Hancock, Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs and Olde Town Park in Macedonia.

“Free Day at the Parks is all about celebrating the spring season, appreciating the beauty of Pottawattamie County’s unique natural areas and reconnecting to our roots through outdoor recreation,” Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker said. “Even though county park fees are minimal, they can still be a barrier for some families. Especially on a day like Earth Day, we want to make it as easy as possible for visitors to enjoy the natural world and all of its benefits.”

On April 22, visitors may simply bypass pay stations and enjoy fun recreational activities such as fishing or canoeing at Arrowhead Park, meeting the elk and bison herds at Botna Bend Park, hitting the Loess Hills trails at Hitchcock Nature Center, practicing their aim at the Narrows River Park archery range, taking in views of the West Nishnabotna Water Trail at Olde Town Park and more. All other park fees, like camping, will remain in place.

Visitors to Hitchcock Nature Center should note that there will be cattle grazers and electric fencing present on Blazing Star trail. For more information about park features and events, please visit pottconservation.com.