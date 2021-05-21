Volunteers to help clean up river today through Sunday

Missouri River Relief is hosting community and equipment-based river cleanups today, Saturday and Sunday along a 15-mile stretch of the Missouri River.

Pre-registered volunteers will sign in at 8:45 a.m. each day and board boats at 9 a.m. for passage to predetermined locations along the river to pick up flood debris, illegally dumped trash, tires and white goods for proper disposal, according to a press release from MRR.

These events will take place at key locations in the downtown and surrounding area, optimizing our effectiveness. Friday and Saturday we will focus our efforts out of Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park. Sunday we will move our operations downstream, cleaning up the stretch of river along Manawa Bend south of Omaha.

To ensure the safety of volunteers and staff, MRR has adapted and expanded their cleanup model, meeting and exceeding local and state guidelines for COVID safety. MRR will use small groups each day. Boat capacity will be reduced to 70% or less to allow for social distancing, and face coverings will be required. Ample disinfectant, sanitizer and handwashing stations will be present.