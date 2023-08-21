We are just days away from the Midlands Humane Society Sixth Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show! MHS is thrilled to host this amazing event once again, and staff and volunteers look forward to spending a fun Sunday afternoon surrounded by awesome cars and animal lovers. Thank you to our continued supporters for coming back each year and encouraging family and friends to join in on the excitement, too.

Wags & Wheels is this Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at Iowa Western Community College, a brand-new location that offers plenty of show cars and guest parking. We are highly encouraging pre-registrations at this time which can be completed on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or on our Facebook event page. You can also stop into the shelter at 1020 Railroad Ave. and complete a registration form in person during business hours. We do accept day of registrations from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging begins at noon and winners are announced at 3 p.m.

We encourage you to come hungry as we will have three local food trucks in attendance: BBQ Brothers, Street Eats Sliders and a Kona Ice truck to keep you cool with frozen desserts. Live music from Radio Pilot will keep the atmosphere fun and upbeat while you browse silent auction items and raffle baskets or walk the lot to view the amazing 125-plus cars up close and personal.

Play a game of bags with your friends or family thanks to the 712 Initiative's Block Party Trailer, get up close and check out a fire engine from CBFD or even a cruiser from CBPD. Of course, you will want to stop by our animal interaction area to meet some of the adorable, adoptable pets ready to go home with you!

We have 13 judging classes and trophies will be given to the first, second and third place winners in each class. The classes are Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, Mopar, GM, Ford 2000 or newer, Mopar 2000 or newer, GM 2000 or newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod and Foreign. We also offer five “Best of” trophies for Interior, Engine, Custom, Paint, and Best in Show.

Thank you to our trophy sponsors: Midstates Bank, Availa Bank, Ryan Jenkins Racing, Arrow Towing, Brandeis Catering, John Jerkovich Heartland Properties, The Commers Family, Owner’s Pride Detailing & Ceramic Coatings, Barley’s Bar & Grill, Southard & Sons Salvage, Centris Federal Credit Union, G&G Services and Acura of Omaha.

Thank you to our “Best of” trophy sponsors: Posh Pets Dog & Cat Grooming, JLS Service LLC, Sideris Inc, Leach Camper Sales and Tracy Hough State Farm.

Our Platinum sponsors are Top of the Line Steel Building, Sherry G. Bills-Taylor, Urgent Pet Care, Anne Hawk, and Iowa Western Community College. Gold sponsors are Ed and Linda Kemp, Leslie and John Southard, Southard & Sons Salvage, and Sirius Veterinary Orthopedic Center. Our Silver sponsors are SIRE, Arrow Towing, Edwards Kia, Cold Steel Transfer LLC, Glenwood Truck & Trailer, Pottawattamie County Animal Control, Petersen Law and Gallner & Patterman.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Pilates Center of Omaha:

Benji is a 1-year-old neutered male German Shepherd that came to MHS as a stray. He is looking for an owner who will help him gain confidence as he experiences the world around him. He is a very friendly, sweet dog that will make a great companion.

Dahlia is a 5-year-old spayed female Australian Cattle Dog who is a very friendly, laid back girl ready to work on basic obedience with her new family to learn the ropes. She would love a home with a big yard to play in!

Zeus is a 7-year-old neutered male Catahoula mix who is very outgoing and friendly, which means becoming his BFF will be easy! He still has plenty of energy and will love going on walks around the neighborhood or playing fetch in the yard with his family.

Emile is a 4-year-old spayed female Boxer mix that loves to make new friends both human and canine. She has a rough and rowdy playstyle so a tolerant, playful doggy friend will be best. With some basic obedience training she will be the very best girl!

Visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. View our adoptable pets online at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.