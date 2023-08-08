The MHS Wags & Wheels Car Show has been growing strong for six years! MHS takes great pride in hosting a fun, well run car show for its participants and for those who would like to attend to check out all the amazing registrants. We want to thank our continued supporters for coming back each year and encouraging friends and family to join too!

Wags & Wheels is on Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at Iowa Western Community College; a brand-new location that offers plenty of show car and guest parking. We are highly encouraging pre-registrations at this time which can be completed on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or on our Facebook event page. You can also stop into the shelter at 1020 Railroad Ave. and complete a registration form in person during business hours. We do accept day of registrations from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging begins at noon and winners are announced at 3 p.m.

We encourage you to come hungry as we will have three local food trucks in attendance: BBQ Brothers, Street Eats Sliders and a Kona Ice truck to keep you cool with frozen desserts. Live music from Radio Pilot will keep the atmosphere fun and upbeat while you browse silent auction items and raffle baskets or walk the lot to view the amazing 125-plus cars up close and personal.

We have 14 judging classes and trophies will be given to the first, second and third place winners in each class. The classes are Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, Mopar, GM, Ford 2000 or newer, Mopar 2000 or newer, GM 2000 or newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod, Foreign and Kids. We also offer five “Best of” trophies for Interior, Engine, Custom, Paint and Best in Show.

Thank you to our current trophy sponsors: Ryan Jenkins Racing, Arrow Towing, Brandeis Catering, Southard & Son Salvage, Centris FCU, G&G Services and Acura.

Thank you to our current “Best of” trophy sponsors: Posh Pets Dog & Cat Grooming, JLS Service LLC, Sideris Inc, Leach Camper Sales and Tracy Hough State Farm.

Our Platinum sponsors to date are Top of the Line Steel Building, Sherry G. Bills-Taylor, Urgent Pet Care, Anne Hawk, and Iowa Western Community College. Gold sponsors are Ed and Linda Kemp, Leslie and John Southard, and Sirius Veterinary Orthopedic Center. Our Silver sponsors to date are SIRE, Arrow Towing, Edwards Kia, Glenwood Truck & Trailer, Pottawattamie County Animal Control, Petersen Law and Gallner & Patterman. We are still accepting sponsorships and more information can found on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or by contacting Mariah Garcia at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Dvorak Law Group:

Smokey is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who weighs a whopping 31 pounds. Yes, you ready that right! He is a very friendly, affectionate boy who has recently started his weight loss journey, and he is hoping his new family will be his biggest cheerleaders! Smokey will require a home who keeps him active and provides regular grooming as he is unable to do a lot of it himself due to his size. Adopters will go home with a bag of prescription weight loss cat food. He has all four paws declawed.

Stella is an 8-month-old Yellow Lab who is a blank slate ready to learn! She is full of energy and needs an owner who will dedicate time to teach her manners and basic obedience. An active household who will keep her busy and help her shed some of her weight is a must. She was surrendered by her previous owners for her high energy and puppy “mouthyness.” Stella is the sweetest girl ready to give you all her love!

Charlie is a 9-month-old neutered male Husky and is full of energy and ready to go on all the adventures with his new family. He is your typical intelligent, talkative Husky who needs a home that will be dedicated to his basic obedience and most importantly, someone who keeps him both mentally and physically stimulated to prevent boredom.

Sally is a 3-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is your typical curious, playful kitten who is ready to have fun in her new home. We think she will make the best cuddle buddy and lap warmer!

Visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. MHS will be closed on Wednesday, July 19 for staff meetings. View our adoptable pets online at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.