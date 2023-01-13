Wallar appointed permanent CEO of New Visions Homeless Services

Brandy Wallar has been appointed permanent CEO of New Visions Homeless Services, the board of directors announced this week.

“Our staff and board are incredibly grateful for Brandy’s past and present leadership, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community together,” the board said in a prepared statement.

Wallar has been serving as interim CEO since January 2022, succeeding Bob Sheehan, who retired at the end of 2021. She continued on an interim basis partly because of a collaborative project New Visions was participating in, she said.

“We were doing a feasibility study surrounding homeless services in Council Bluffs and we just wanted to be strategic in the direction New Visions was going in,” she said.

The Iowa West Foundation sponsored the study, which involved other community organizations, and wanted to have leadership that would remain stable until it was completed, Wallar said.

“We all understand that affordable housing is an issue in our community,” she said of the study participants. “New Visions is committed to providing access to shelter.”

Wallar started working in homeless services in 2003 and became a homeless outreach worker with the Pottawattamie County Homeless Link in 2004. In 2010, she became the program director of New Visions Homeless Services and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2020. She earned a bachelor’s degree in child, adult and family services from Iowa State University and a Master of Professional Studies degree at Bellevue University.

“Hunger and homelessness are issues that have personally touched my life, which is one of the reasons why I have a strong commitment to serving our unhoused neighbors,” Wallar said. “I look forward to linking arms with other leaders in our community to work towards solutions to address hunger and homelessness in our city.”

The New Visions complex, which opened in 2008, includes MOHM’s Place meal site, Joshua House homeless shelter for almost 150 men and Timothy House, which offers transitional housing for 26 single men and women. All Care Health Center operates a medical and dental clinic at New Visions. In 2012, the organization opened New Visions Omaha, which offers 40 shelter beds for veterans and 14 permanent supportive housing beds for veterans (men or women).

“Looking forward, New Visions would like to continue to work toward the preventative end, where we can stop people from becoming homeless,” Wallar said.

Starting next week, selected New Visions guests will receive training in welding at the Iowa Western Community College Business & Community Training Center. Also, New Visions is planning to set aside classroom space at its facility where community organizations can deliver services to its clients.