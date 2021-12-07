Wallar named interim CEO of New Visions

New Visions Homeless Services announced Tuesday that its board of directors has appointed Brandy Wallar to serve as interim CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022. Wallar will replace outgoing CEO Robert Sheehan, who announced his retirement following five years with the organization.

“As a proud member of our community I am honored to see the growth and impact that New Visions Homeless Services has had in the greater Council Bluffs and Omaha area since its inception almost 30 years ago,” Wallar said in a release. “I believe that everyone deserves the dignity of a home and right now, far too many people in our community are experiencing homelessness. Homelessness is an issue that has personally touched my life, which is one of the reasons I have a strong commitment to serving our unhoused neighbors. I also know that to be successful in my leadership endeavor, we must develop effective long-term strategies to ensure we have adequate affordable housing in our community. I look forward to continuing working with my friends and colleagues already doing amazing work in the housing and homeless space in the community.”

Waller started in homeless services in 2003, working in family shelters and was hired through the Pottawattamie County Homeless Link in 2004 based out of MOHM’s Place as a Homeless Outreach Worker. In 2010 she became the Program Director of New Visions Homeless Services and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2020.

“Brandy has played a significant role in advocating for the homeless and near homeless men and veterans in Council Bluffs and metro area,” Bill Wypyski, New Visions Homeless Services board chair, said in the release. “Her dedication, proven leadership and strong relationships within the community will continue to drive the mission of providing critical programing and services to our clients as the board conducts an extensive search.”

Wallar obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University in child, adult and family services and a graduate degree in the Master of Professional Studies program through Bellevue University.

“On behalf of the board, we thank Bob (Sheehan) for his leadership, which was instrumental in building the foundational blocks to establish New Visions Homeless Services as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit,” Wypyski said, “and look forward to continued work with Brandy.”

