Walnut Grove Subdivision wins state award for single-family home developments

NeighborWorks Home Solutions was honored by the Iowa Finance Authority recently for its development of the Walnut Grove Subdivision.

The nonprofit organization oversaw the construction of 14 single-family dwellings on the former site of Walnut Grove Elementary School at 2920 Ave. J. The work was accomplished with the help of Iowa Western Community College construction technology students — including about a half-dozen Council Bluffs high school students studying construction technology at Iowa Western — and several private contractors.

“The development of the Walnut Grove Subdivision was the result of a private-public partnership that utilized collaborations with the City of Council Bluffs, local and regional foundations, lending institutions and educational organizations to transform a blighted block into a vibrant neighborhood that provided employment, pride in home ownership and increased tax base,” said David Hazlewood, chief operating officer of NeighborWorks Home Solutions, who was chairman of Iowa Western’s construction technology program when the project started. “It takes a community to finish these projects, not just NeighborWorks.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}